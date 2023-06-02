Video: Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper in Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST

This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023.

Primary Trust
Primary Trust is now playing at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023.

Primary Trust stars Eric Berryman as “Bert,” William Jackson Harper as “Kenneth,” April Matthis as “Wally’s Waiter,” Jay O. Sanders as “Clay,” and Luke Wygodny as “musician.”

Do you have the courage to change? In Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately stunning new play—the New York Times Critic’s Pick and “pretty darn near to a perfect play” (Daily Beast)—William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) heads a remarkable company, directed by Knud Adams, as Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker facing a world he’s long avoided. The Observer says, “it will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers.”

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting) and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).





