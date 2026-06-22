Video: Watch Highlights from the 6th Annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Just last week, the Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, in partnership with Black Theatre United and BTC: Building The Change, presented the 6th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, a FREE outdoor concert in Times Square. The special day featured cast members from: Aladdin; & Juliet; Buena Vista Social Club; CATS: The Jellicle Ball; The Great Gatsby; Hadestown; Hamilton; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; The Lost Boys; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Ragtime; SIX: The Musical; Titaníque; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Wicked; as well as the upcoming show WANTED; and the return of the kids from Young Gifted and Broadway.

Corbin Bleu from Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, hosted the concert. The 2026 Juneteenth Legacy Award was presented to Debbie Allen, the award-winning director, choreographer, actress, producer, and arts advocate whose groundbreaking career has shaped film, television, theatre, and dance for more than four decades.

Check out highlights from the special day in his video, including Bleu's performance of "Magic To Do", Damani and Darien Van Rensalier tapping to Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk, Savannah Commodore singing "I Am Changing" and a clip from Allen's acceptance speech.