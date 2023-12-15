Video: Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay's ORIGIN Trailer With Myles Frost & More

The film is slated to be released in theaters on January 19, 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

The trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film Origin has been released, featuring Audra McDonald, Myles Frost, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, the film also includes Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts Emily Yancy, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Isha Carlos Blaaker, Vera Farmiga, Connie Nielsen, Blair Underwood, Nick Offerman, and Stephanie March.

While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable loss and uncovers the beauty of love and human resilience.

Inspired by the New York Times best-seller “Caste” and starring Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard”), ORIGIN explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance and a fight for our future.

The film is slated to be released in theaters on January 19, 2024. Watch the trailer here:






