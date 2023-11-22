Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Celebrate WISH Release

Disney's WISH is now in theaters.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Celebrate WISH Release

Wish is in theaters today!

To celebrate the release, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed “This Wish” on Good Morning America this morning from Disneyland Paris.

"This Wish" is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice. Listen to the soundtrack here.

DeBose joins Broadway stars like Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff who have previously voiced characters in animated Disney movie musicals.

"Not every great performer works in the booth for voice acting for animation," Wish writer Jennifer Lee shared with BroadwayWorld. The layers that have to come through, the nuance, the subtext that has to come through, just in a voice, is so important. I think that Ariana brought that in spades."

DeBose plays Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Watch the performance here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs Wait For Me in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023.  Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!

2
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More With Hillary Clint Photo
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More With Hillary Clinton

Patti LuPone recently sat down with Hillary Clinton for a live episode of the iHeartPodcast 'You and Me Both'. The episode was recorded on November 9, at Symphony Space in NYC. 

3
Anti-LGBTQ Group Petitions Thanksgiving Parade For Nonbinary Performers Photo
Anti-LGBTQ Group Petitions Thanksgiving Parade For Nonbinary Performers

Christian anti-LGBTQ group One Million Moms is urging its followers to sign a petition against the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to two nonbinary Broadway performers being included.

4
Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Senator Chuck Schumer recently paid a visit to Gutenberg! the Musical! and was featured on stage as a guest star in the role of 'Producer'. Check out a video here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You