Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Celebrate WISH Release

Wish is in theaters today!

To celebrate the release, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed “This Wish” on Good Morning America this morning from Disneyland Paris.

"This Wish" is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice. Listen to the soundtrack here.

DeBose joins Broadway stars like Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff who have previously voiced characters in animated Disney movie musicals.

"Not every great performer works in the booth for voice acting for animation," Wish writer Jennifer Lee shared with BroadwayWorld. The layers that have to come through, the nuance, the subtext that has to come through, just in a voice, is so important. I think that Ariana brought that in spades."

DeBose plays Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Watch the performance here:



