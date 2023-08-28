Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award

Victoria Clark sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark this morning to discuss her recent Tony win for Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway.

Clark also looked back on her 2005 Tony win for Light in the Piazza, sharing that her son had accidentally broken the trophy.

"My son broke the first one. He was playing catch with his friend because he was 10 when I won the first one. My husband had it recently repaired and repolished and it moves around," Clark laughed.

With another brand-new Tony to add to her collection, Clark revealed what was going through her mind during this year's awards show.

"It didn't matter to me really who won because the people I was up against are all superstars ... To me, I was more concerned about the show winning and we did. We ended up winning more Tony Awards than any other show."

Kimberly Akimbo won five Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Original Score (Jeanine Tesori & David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Justin Cooley), and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan).

The musical tells the story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age at an accelerated rate. Despite her physical limitations, Kimberly navigates the challenges of adolescence and forms unexpected connections with the people around her. The play explores themes of family, identity, and the fleeting nature of time.

