Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Victoria Clark took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Kimberly Akimbo (currently running at the Booth Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Victoria checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Victoria Clark won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza. Additional Broadway credits include Sister Act (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Cinderella (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Snow Geese at Manhattan Theatre Club, Titanic, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (with Matthew Broderick), Urinetown, Cabaret, Guys and Dolls (Dir. Jerry Zaks), A Grand Night for Singing, and Sunday in the Park with George.

She starred in the Encores! Productions of Follies, Juno, and Bye Bye Birdie. Off-Broadway, Ms. Clark earned a Drama Desk nomination for When The Rain Stops Falling, and starred in A Prayer for My Enemy, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, The Agony and the Agony, and Marathon Dancing. Ms. Clark starred as Sally Durant Plummer in Follies (Ahmanson Theatre, LA). Film: Harvest, The Happening, Tickling Leo, Main Street, Cradle Will Rock, and Archaeology of a Woman. Ms. Clark has performed with orchestras all over the country including the New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco Orchestra and enjoyed playing Carnegie Hall several times, as Katisha in The Mikado, Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath, and Not The Messiah with Eric Idle.