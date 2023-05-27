Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'

Jordan E. Cooper is nominated for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

Jordan E. Cooper has more than one reason to be happy this awards season. The playwright and actor was nominated for not one, but two Tony Awards for his incredible work in the critically acclaimed Ain't No Mo.

"Sometimes there is great work that just does have the right infrastructure to support it," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm so grateful that my peers recognized the work. We put our soul into it."

Below, watch as Jordan chats more about his road to Broadway, why this show was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





