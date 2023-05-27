Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'

Jordan E. Cooper has more than one reason to be happy this awards season. The playwright and actor was nominated for not one, but two Tony Awards for his incredible work in the critically acclaimed Ain't No Mo.

"Sometimes there is great work that just does have the right infrastructure to support it," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm so grateful that my peers recognized the work. We put our soul into it."

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.