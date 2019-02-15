TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Video: The Clintons Receive A Warm Welcome At TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD On Broadway

Feb. 15, 2019  

Hillary and Bill Clinton made a stir tonight at the Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. The former President and First Lady received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd as they took their seats. See video below!

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Jeff Daniels leads a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

To Kill A Mockingbird has scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting byDaniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.


