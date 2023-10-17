Video: The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'

The audio of Get Up! will be released by Broadway Records and available to stream from Friday 3 November.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

In an all new video, the cast of The Witches sing Get Up! from the new musical rendition of Roald Dahl's classic tale, playing in the Olivier Theatre from 7 November. Check out the video below!

About The Witches

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.

The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop the witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.







