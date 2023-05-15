Video: The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal

Performances begin May 19 and play through June 25, 2023, with the opening on Friday, May 26 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage.

An all new video has been released from rehearsal for Destiny of Desire at The Old Globe. Watch as the cast performs 'El Destino del Deseo' below!

Destiny of Desire - An Unapologetic Telenovela for the Stage is a smart, contemporary comedy written by Helen Hayes Award winner Karen Zacarías and directed by Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Zacarías and Santiago-Hudson return to the Globe after their critically acclaimed productions of Native Gardens and August Wilson's Jitney, respectively.

Performances begin May 19 and play through June 25, 2023, with the opening on Friday, May 26 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

The joys, tribulations, and plot twists of epic love are bursting onstage in this brilliantly funny homage to the telenovela. On a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, two babies are born-one into a life of outlandish wealth, and one into a life of poverty. When the newborns are swapped by a ruthless ex-beauty queen, the stage is set for two outrageous misfortunes to grow into an extraordinary destiny. Destiny of Desire explores the emotional rollercoaster and social commentary that make the telenovela the most popular form of storytelling on the planet.

The cast for Destiny of Desire includes, in alphabetical order, Julio Agustín as Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza, Yesenia Ayala as Pilar Esperanza Castillo, Carlos Gomez as Ernesto Del Rio, Mandy Gonzalez as Hortencia Del Rio, Ariella Kvashny as La Gente / u/s Pilar / u/s Victoria, Tito Livas as Dr. Diego Mendoza / u/s Ernesto, Bianca Marroquín as Fabiola Castillo, Tara Martinez as u/s Hortencia / u/s Fabiola / u/s Sister Sonia / u/s La Gente, James Olivas as Sebastián Jose Castillo, Christopher M. Ramirez as La Gente / u/s Sebastián / u/s Dr. Diego, Al Rodrigo as Armando Castillo, Emilia Suárez as Victoria Maria Del Rio, Nancy Ticotin as Sister Sonia, and Luis Villabon as u/s Armando / u/s Dr. Jorge / u/s La Gente.

In addition to Karen Zacarías and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the creative team includes Lorna Ventura(Choreography), Ricky Gonzalez (Original Music, Music Supervision, Orchestrations, Arrangements, and Music Direction), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Jane Cox (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), ARC (Casting), and James Latus (Production Stage Manager).







Recommended For You