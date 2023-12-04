Video: Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning

Henson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the power of women who stick together, and about inspiring dreamers.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Taraji P. Henson was recently featured in a segment on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about the upcoming The Color Purple film, and more.

Taraji P. Henson plays Shug, a fearless woman who breaks the rules while helping other women see how strong they can be. You could say the Oscar-nominated actress does that with every role she takes on. Henson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the power of women who stick together, and about inspiring dreamers.

Check out the full interview below!

About Taraji P. Henson

Recently seen as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live!, Henson studied acting at Howard University and began her Hollywood career in guest roles on several television shows before making her breakthrough in Baby Boy (2001). She played a prostitute in Hustle & Flow (2005) and a single mother of a disabled child in David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2010, she appeared in the action comedy Date Night and the drama The Karate Kid, and in 2016, she starred as mathematician Katherine Johnson in the critically acclaimed drama Hidden Figures.

Henson has also had an extensive career in television. She starred in the Lifetime television film Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story (2011), which earned her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. From 2011 to 2013, she co-starred as Detective Jocelyn Carter in the CBS drama Person of Interest. From 2015 to 2020, she starred as Cookie Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire, for which she became the first African-American woman to win the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She also won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, Time named Henson one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Later that year, she released a New York Times best selling autobiography titled Around the Way Girl.






RELATED STORIES

1
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts African Homeland & More Songs Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland' & More Songs

The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation. Songs like 'Somebody Gonna Love You,' 'Our Prayer,' 'Big Dog,' 'Dear God - Sofia,' 'Brown Betty,' 'Uh-Oh,' 'African Homeland,' have been cut from the movie. Find out the full list now!

2
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLEs Broadway Industry Screening Photo
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE's Broadway Industry Screening

This past Monday at the DGA Theater, the cast and creative team of Warner Bros.’ THE COLOR PURPLE film participated in a Q&A panel after special screening. Check out photos with chorographer Fatima Robinson, producer Scott Sanders, director Blitz Bazawule, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and Fantasia Barrino.

3
Oprah Goes Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Documentary Photo
Oprah Goes Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Documentary

The Max Original documentary, provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming movie musical reimagining of “The Color Purple.” Oprah Winfrey will take viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.

