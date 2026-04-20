Video: Taraji P. Henson Shares Why She Joined Broadway's JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE





Award-winning performer Taraji P. Henson is making her Broadway debut in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, a new production of the August Wilson play helmed by renowned director and performer Debbie Allen. Though the actress had previously been offered roles on the Great White Way, this marked the first time all the pieces came together for Henson.

"You just can't say no to Debbie Allen," Henson said on a visit to TODAY. The production is the latest in a line of August Wilson plays brought to the stage by Denzel Washington, which was also a draw for the actor.

"This is a great opportunity for people to see the greatness of August Wilson," she shared. "We found the humor. Sometimes when you say August Wilson, people think deep drama and... it does tackle some very difficult, tough themes. But, such as life, there is always room for laughter. And my character is the love and laughter."

Henson went on to speak about the significant impact Debbie Allen has had in her own career, as a recipient of the Dr. Andrew Allen Sr. Memorial Scholarship when she was a pregnant student. "She and Phylicia [Rashad] have been beacons of life throughout my entire career." Watch the interview, and also check out her segment on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.

The limited engagement began performances on Monday, March 30 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 25 at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

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