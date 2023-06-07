Video: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING

Watch this roundtable interview with Katy Sullivan, Kara Young, and David Zayas.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Though Cost of Living played its final Broadway performance over seven months ago, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play certainly was not forgotten by the nominating committee of the Tony Awards. It was nominated for five awards, three of which for its stars- Katy Sullivan, Kara Young, and David Zayas.

All three just joined the hosts of BroadwayWorld's own Survival Jobs podcast, Samantha Tuozzolo and Jason Coombs, at the iconic Glass House Tavern for a very special roundtable discussion on their individual journeys with the play. Watch below as they have a conversation about what its like to be a nominee nominee and even play a very special round of Tonys Trivia!

Martyna Majok's powerhouse play is an insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world.





