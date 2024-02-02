Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway

Sean Daniels' autobiographical recovery comedy The White Chip is now playing Off-Broadway. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons), The White Chip will run through March 9, 2024 at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

See photos from opening night below!

Stars on the red carpet included Crystal Dickinson, Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper, Julie Halston and more!

The cast of The White Chip includes Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Jason Tam (A Chorus Line), and Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You).

In The White Chip, Steven (Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas