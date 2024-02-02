Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway

The production will run through March 9, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Sean Daniels' autobiographical recovery comedy The White Chip is now playing Off-Broadway. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons), The White Chip will run through March 9, 2024 at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

See photos from opening night below! 

Stars on the red carpet included Crystal Dickinson, Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper, Julie Halston and more! 

The cast of The White Chip includes Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Jason Tam (A Chorus Line), and Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You).

In The White Chip, Steven (Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

The White Chip
Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam

The White Chip
Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam

The White Chip
Joe Tapper

The White Chip
Joe Tapper

The White Chip
Crystal Dickinson

The White Chip
Crystal Dickinson

The White Chip
Jason Tam

The White Chip
Jason Tam

The White Chip
Assistant Director Nathan Peck, Producer Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie Weeks, Major Curda, Playwright Sean Daniels, Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford

The White Chip
Playwright Sean Daniels

The White Chip
Major Curda

The White Chip
Major Curda

The White Chip
Stephanie Weeks

The White Chip
Stephanie Weeks

The White Chip
Julie Halston

The White Chip
Julie Halston

The White Chip
Julie Halston and Jason Tam

The White Chip
Producer Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

The White Chip
Producer Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

The White Chip
Jenny Mollen

The White Chip
Producer Jason Biggs

The White Chip
Producer Edie Falco

The White Chip
Producer Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Producer Annaleigh Ashford, Playwright Sean Daniels and Veronika Duerr

The White Chip
Lizzie Caplan and Producer Annaleigh Ashford

The White Chip
Lizzie Caplan and Tom Riley

The White Chip
Lizzie Caplan

The White Chip
Nate Mann

The White Chip
Producer Hank Azaria

The White Chip
Producer Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Lizzie Caplan and Tom Riley

The White Chip
Tom Riley (and Lizzie Caplan)

The White Chip
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Lizzie Caplan

The White Chip
Assistant Director Nathan Peck and Producer Annaleigh Ashford

The White Chip
Brandon J. Dirden, Chase Ari Dirden and Crystal Dickinson

The White Chip
Joe Tapper, Julie Halston, Crystal Dickinson and Producer Annaleigh Ashford

The White Chip
Stage Managers Christina Johns, Tyler Larson, Elizabeth Allen

The White Chip
Lighting Designer Abigail Hoke-Brady and Costume Designer Devario Simmons

The White Chip
Playwright Sean Daniels and Veronika Duerr

The White Chip
Playwright Sean Daniels, Kathy Daniels and Jason Procaccini




