Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway

The production will run through March 9, 2024.
Sean Daniels' autobiographical recovery comedy The White Chip is now playing Off-Broadway. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons), The White Chip will run through March 9, 2024 at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.
See photos from opening night below!
Stars on the red carpet included Crystal Dickinson, Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper, Julie Halston and more!
The cast of The White Chip includes Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Jason Tam (A Chorus Line), and Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You).
In The White Chip, Steven (Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam
Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam
Assistant Director Nathan Peck, Producer Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie Weeks, Major Curda, Playwright Sean Daniels, Crystal Dickinson, Joe Tapper and Jason Tam
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper
Producer Annaleigh Ashford
Producer Annaleigh Ashford
Playwright Sean Daniels
Producer Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Producer Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Producer Jason Biggs
Producer Edie Falco
Producer Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Producer Annaleigh Ashford, Playwright Sean Daniels and Veronika Duerr
Lizzie Caplan and Producer Annaleigh Ashford
Lizzie Caplan and Tom Riley
Lizzie Caplan
Producer Hank Azaria
Producer Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Lizzie Caplan and Tom Riley
Tom Riley (and Lizzie Caplan)
Producer Annaleigh Ashford and Lizzie Caplan
Assistant Director Nathan Peck and Producer Annaleigh Ashford
Brandon J. Dirden, Chase Ari Dirden and Crystal Dickinson
Joe Tapper, Julie Halston, Crystal Dickinson and Producer Annaleigh Ashford
Stage Managers Christina Johns, Tyler Larson, Elizabeth Allen
Lighting Designer Abigail Hoke-Brady and Costume Designer Devario Simmons
Playwright Sean Daniels and Veronika Duerr
Playwright Sean Daniels, Kathy Daniels and Jason Procaccini
