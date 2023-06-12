Video: Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play'

The 76th Annual Tony Awards aired on Sunday, June 11.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Topdog/Underdog took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Play'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, playwright Suzan-Lori Parks checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth , names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history. Susan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Topdog/Underdog returns to Broadway for its 20th Anniversary production.





