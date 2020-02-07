Video Special: Join Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations to Key West and Mexico with Patti Murin & Colin Donnell!

Click Here for More Articles on Seth Rudetsky

Do you dream of setting sail to some of the world's most exotic destinations, accompanied by some of Broadway's brightest stars? Seth Rudetsky is here to make your dreams come true!

With Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, you can cruise the seven seas with Broadway favorites Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, who will join in on the fun to Key West, Mexico, and Grand Cayman (February 13 - 20, 2021). Sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, onboard Celebrity Apex, and immerse yourself in all things Broadway on this seven-night journey.

Need to know more about the leading players of the cruise? Meet Colin Donnell: cruise? Colin most recently starred as Russell Hammond in the Broadway-bound world premiere of Almost Famous at The Old Globe. He is well known for his starring television roles of Connor Rhodes on "Chicago Med" and its sister series "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire"; Tommy Merlyn on "Arrow"; and Scotty Lockhart on "The Affair." Donnell has appeared on Broadway in Violet, Anything Goes (Drama Desk Award nomination), and Jersey Boys, as well as the national tour of Wicked. He was seen Off-Broadway in Love's Labour's Lost (The Public Theater), Meet Me in St. Louis (Irish Repertory Theatre), and Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver (Promenade Theatre), plus regional productions across the country.









Meet Patti Murin:

Patti currently stars as Anna in Frozen on Broadway. Her other credits include: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally).

On TV, Murin has had recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). She is a proud alumna of the Syracuse University Drama Department.









One of the most exciting events on #SethsBwayCruise is the final variety show. Not only do the celebrities do duets and trios that they've never performed together before (Liz Callaway joined Judy Kuhn for "Someone Else's Story" from CHESS), but the passengers star in production numbers with the stars! Throughout the cruise, Seth rehearses with the passengers and, on the last night, they join the stars onstage for the final variety show. Here is Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald and #SethsBwayCruise passengers performing "Join The Circus" from BARNUM, a show in which he starred in London! Seth taught everyone the music and Chris taught them how to juggle! SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky (dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway" by Audra McDonald), has teamed up with cruise travel expert Judy Perl to create Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, a new line of Broadway-themed cruises. The vacations include itineraries on luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas, Cunard and Celebrity. The partnership's first 2020 offering will be in February to the Caribbean on Celebrity. The new partnership brings together a Broadway insider with a VIP travel expert.

Seth Rudetsky, who began on Broadway as a musician for such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and The Producers, is known worldwide for his irreverent and in-depth takes on everything Broadway. His solo shows have garnered five-star reviews in London, and his Broadway musical Disaster! was a New York Times critics' pick. Seth's comedy writing has garnered him three Emmy nominations. Seth is the host and music director for The Seth Rudetsky Series in which he teams with Broadway stars such as Patti LuPone and Sutton Foster in concert halls across the country and at New York City's Town Hall for hilarious off-the-cuff interviews and show-stopping performances. Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations programs in 2020 feature a diverse range of international travel options including cruises to: The Eastern Caribbean: February 15-22 on board Celebrity Equinox with Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (Prom) and Lillias White (The Life), as well as Seth's Sirius XM co-host Christine Pedi. The Adriatic & Greek Isles: June 14-25 on board the Seven Seas Voyager with Broadway leading ladies Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Andrea McArdle (Annie) along with Tony winner Santino Fontana (Cinderella, Tootsie). Bermuda and Newport: July 12-19 on the Celebrity Summit with Drama Desk Award winner Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Pretty Woman's Jason Danieley and Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple). A Transatlantic Crossing from New York to London: October 22-30, on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2 with Tony winners Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) and Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza). Performers are subject to change. Early 2021 scheduling includes a cruise to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman on board Celebrity Apex, February 13-20.

CLICK HERE for more information about Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You