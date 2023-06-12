Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'

Good Night Oscar is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Sean Hayes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play' for his outstanding work in Good Night, Oscar (currently running at the Belasco Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Sean checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Hayes made his Broadway debut in 2010 in the wildly successful "Promises, Promises," alongside Kristin Chenoweth. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award-winning film "The Apartment," starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, the play starred Hayes as Chuck Baxter, a young insurance employee who lends his apartment to his executives for their illicit affairs as a means for advancement within the company. In 2016, Hayes returned to Broadway as the title role in "An Act of God," for which he received glowing reviews. Previously, Hayes was seen on stage in the New York City Center production of "Damn Yankees," with Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson. In addition to receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in "Promises, Promises," he also hosted the Tony's in 2011 to strong reviews. Hayes starred as Larry Fine in the movie "The Three Stooges," directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, and was a voice actor in the box-office hit "Monsters University."





