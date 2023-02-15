Video: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 Below

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event! Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around," "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers.

"It's really thrilling because a lot of the 54 Below regulars come, but it also brings in a brand new audience that doesn't know the club at all," explained producer and director Scott Coulter. "They get to discover this beautiful jewel box of a room in the heart of New York City, where all of this magical stuff happens. This show has been a real gift to everybody involved. It's a non-stop dance party."

Watch below as Scott chats more about the epic night and gives a special sneak peek!