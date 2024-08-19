Video: Sara Bareilles Debuts New Song 'Enough' From New Musical THE INTERESTINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During her show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 17, Sara Bareilles debuted her new song "Enough" from the musical she is working on, based on the book The Interestings.

"I wrote this song before I finished the book because I was so moved," Bareilles shared. The song is based on a scene where the main character feels unsatsified with her life and the man who loves her is pleading with her to let what she has be enough.

Listen to the song in the video here!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Sara Bareilles, alongside Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl, are teaming up for The Interestings, which is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Meg Wolitzer. The Interestings will feature music and lyrics by Bareilles and a book by Ruhl and is produced by Matt Ross. The musical is currently in development. Additional creative team and production details will be announced in the coming months.

About The Interestings

The Interestings tells the story of six teenagers who meet at summer camp in the 1970s and form a lifelong bond over their shared dream of leading creative and inspiring lives. Decades later in New York City, that bond remains powerful, but so much else has changed. The Interestings traces their lives as they grow together and apart to explore friendship, love, envy, class, art, money, and power; and how all of it can shift and tilt precipitously over the course of a friendship and a life.