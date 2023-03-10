Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Samantha Williams Sings 'I've Never Said I Love You' From DEAR WORLD

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Jerry Herman's Dear World March 15 - 19. 

Mar. 10, 2023  

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, March 15 - 19.

Watch a sneak peek below of Watch Samantha Williams (Nina) singing 'I've Never Said I Love You'!

The cast also features Donna Murphy (Countess Aurelia), Brooks Ashmanskas (President), Andréa Burns (Constance), Christopher Fitzgerald (Sewerman), Ann Harada (Gabrielle), Kody Jauron (Artiste), and Phillip Johnson Richardson (Julian).

With its premiere in 1969, Dear World made Jerry Herman the first composer-lyricist in history to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway, each centered around a uniquely larger-than-life leading lady. A true hidden gem of the Broadway canon, this madcap fable follows a motley band of outcasts who must rally together to save their picturesque neighborhood in Paris from a greedy cabal of oil-hungry bankers. Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the story's lovable heroine Countess Aurelia, performing some of Herman's sweetest and most sumptuous songs, including "I Don't Want to Know," "Kiss Her Now," and "Each Tomorrow Morning." This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.






