Video Roundup: Celebrate World Ballet Day With Some Memorable Ballet Musical Moments

It's time to dance because today is World Ballet Day! To celebrate everything being beautiful at the ballet, we're looking back at some of the stage and screen's most iconic musicals featuring ballet! Check out the videos below to see clips from classics like West Side Story and On the Town to more recent additions like Billy Elliot and Movin' Out!

OKLAHOMA!

The original Broadway production of Oklahoma! was brought to life with choreography by Agnes De Mille. Both the show's 1951 and 1979 Broadway revivals also utilized Mille's original choreography. Mille's work was also brought to the big screen in 1955 when she choreographed the movie adaptation of the classic musical. Tony winner Susan Stroman choreographed the show's 2002 revival, for which a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award.

WEST SIDE STORY

Legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins brought the dances of the Jets and the Sharks to life with the original production of West Side Story. Robbins, who also directed the show, won a Tony Award for his choreography. Robbins' work was also brought to the big screen in 1961 with its movie adaptation, which he choreographed and co-directed. The show's 1980 Broadway production was also directed and choreographed by Robbins, and the 2009 revival also utilized his original choreography. The show's upcoming Broadway revival is set to be the first Broadway production to utilize new choreography, by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

A CHORUS LINE

Everything was beautiful at the ballet when Michael Bennett brought A Chorus Line to the stage in 1975. Bennett, who also conceived and directed the production, won a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award for his now legendary choreography. The show's 2006 Broadway revival re-staged Bennett's original choreography with the help of original Broadway cast member Baayork Lee.

CATS

Gillian Lynne brought the Jellicle Cats to life on stage with her choreography for the original production of Cats. Lynne won an Olivier Award for her work on the show's West End production, and was nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway production. The show's recent Broadway revival in 2016 utilized new choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler. Blakenbuehler is also bringing his work to the big screen as he choreographs the show's movie adaptation set to release this holiday season.

MOVIN' OUT

Legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp brought the songs of Billy Joel to the stage in the Broadway production of Movin' Out in 2002! Tharp, who also directed the production, won a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award for the show's choreography.

BILLY ELLIOT

Billy Elliot, based on the movie of the same name, was brought to the stage in the West End and subsequently on Broadway with choreography by Peter Darling, whose work on the production garnered him an Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and Tony Award.

ON THE TOWN

The original production of On the Town was brought to life by legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins. While the show's 1971 revival had choreography by Ron Field, its 1998 revival utilized Robbins' original choreography. The show most recently received a Broadway revival in 2014, with choreography by Joshua Bergasse, who received a Tony Award nomination for his work.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

The classic movie musical An American in Paris was brought to the Broadway stage in 2015 after an out-of-town tryout in Paris. Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Astaire Award for his work on the production. The show's West End production also garnered him an Olivier Award nomination.

CAROUSEL

Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel was originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille. Mille then reprised his choreography for the show's revival at City Center in 1957. A new production was staged in London in 1992, choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, which was then brought to Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater in 1994. The show received its most recent Broadway revival in 2018 choreographed by New York City Ballet's Justin Peck, who received a Tony Award for his work on the production.

