Video: Robert Montano Answers Big Questions About His New Play, SMALL

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Small is back in a big way this summer! Following its 2023 production at 59e59 Theatres and productions around the country, the Penguin Rep Theatre production of Small, written by and starring Robert Montano, has returned to New York City for a limited engagement at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Small traces Robert's deeply personal journey from childhood dreams of becoming a jockey to ultimately finding his voice and identity dancing on Broadway in such shows as On the Town, Cats, and Kiss of the Spider Woman opposite Chita Rivera. Out of the gate, Robert Montano dreamed of being a jockey. His size had always felt like a liability, especially as a bullied boy in school, but on the track, being SMALL was his biggest asset. He would endure anything and sacrifice everything just to touch the turf, but quickly discovered the high expectations and impossible standards that come with a life in the saddle. Experience this wild, autobiographical ride about family, racism, determination, and finding your purpose. Discover how this SMALL boy became the man whose unbridled passions took him from the stalls to the stage, where he found his feet as a professional dancer.

"I want audiences to know that us underdogs, we do matter! We do have another chance of a second love, whatever that may be," Robert told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Maybe that dream doesn't work out, but there's something around the corner that's waiting for you. That's what's really resonating with audience members after the show."