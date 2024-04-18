Video: Rita Moreno Presented With Legend Award on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EGOT winner Rita Moreno has won yet another award!

On Wednesday, the actress visited The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss some aspects of storied life and career.

On the show, Hudson asked Moreno how long she had been dancing.

"Since I was 5 in Puerto Rico. I used to dance for grandpa and he would play salsa records and I would dance. He would always applaud and carry on and I thought, 'This is nice.'"

She went on to discuss her experience watching dancers Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy perform in Napa Valley, where Moreno reveals she had a little too much to drink.

"I was drunk," the actress said bluntly. "My daughter said, 'Since we're going to be in Napa, let's do a wine tasting.' I had a little trouble standing up because I can't drink the way I used to."

Following this conversation, Hudson presented Moreno with a Jennifer Hudson Show Legend Award for her icon status. Previous receipients of the award include Smokey Robinson and Mariah Carey.

Watch the video here!