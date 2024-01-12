Video: Reneé Rapp Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe For Five Years

Mean Girls is in theaters now.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 3 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Video: Reneé Rapp Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe For Five Years

Reneé Rapp is looking back on her five year journey with Mean Girls.

As the movie musical debuts in theaters today, Rapp appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss stepping back into Regina George's heels after playing the role on Broadway.

"It feels so good. Obviously, Mean Girls is a huge part of pop culture and I feel very lucky to be in its universe for like five years now. You know, it's a rolling check. It's lovely," she joked.

The Jimmy Award winner went on to discuss how she never thought she'd find success in acting, saying her goal was always to be a singer/songwriter.

"Honestly, I always really respected actors and thought actors were very cool but it was never something that I thought I would do. I didn't think I was good at it, to be completely honest," she reveals.

Rapp is joined in Mean Girls by Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Aside from starring in the film, Rapp also co-wrote two songs on the film's soundtrack. Listen to them here.

Watch the interview here:






RELATED STORIES

1
LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering Photo
LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering

The Les Misérables movie musical will return to theaters for one week this February with a new remastered edition. The special screening marks the film's debut in Dolby Cinemas, which will include enhanced audio from Dolby Atmos and remastered visuals by Dolby Vision. It stars Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, and more.

2
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Photo
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More

Get a first listen to the Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack featuring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Tim Meadows, and more. The soundtrack includes music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Rapp also contributed to 'What Ifs' and 'Not My Fault' featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

3
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as Amos Hart Next Week Photo
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

4
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sothebys Auction House Photo
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is collaborating with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear ItAriana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer as Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Their EngagementVideo: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer as Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Call Off Their Engagement
Busy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie MusicalBusy Philipps Almost Starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway Before the Movie Musical
Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE TrailerVideo: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer

Videos

How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City Video
How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Video
Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House Video
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You