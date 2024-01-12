Video: Reneé Rapp Says She Feels 'Lucky' to Be in the MEAN GIRLS Universe For Five Years

Reneé Rapp is looking back on her five year journey with Mean Girls.

As the movie musical debuts in theaters today, Rapp appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss stepping back into Regina George's heels after playing the role on Broadway.

"It feels so good. Obviously, Mean Girls is a huge part of pop culture and I feel very lucky to be in its universe for like five years now. You know, it's a rolling check. It's lovely," she joked.

The Jimmy Award winner went on to discuss how she never thought she'd find success in acting, saying her goal was always to be a singer/songwriter.

"Honestly, I always really respected actors and thought actors were very cool but it was never something that I thought I would do. I didn't think I was good at it, to be completely honest," she reveals.

Rapp is joined in Mean Girls by Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Aside from starring in the film, Rapp also co-wrote two songs on the film's soundtrack. Listen to them here.

Watch the interview here:



