Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
Mr. Saturday Night is now available to stream on BroadwayHD.
Beginning today, December 1, you can stream Billy Crystal's five-time Tony Award nominated Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy exclusively on BroadwayHD.
Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy stars Billy Crystal, Tony-Award® nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, as Buddy Young, Jr. in this entertaining musical about an outrageous and outspoken comedian who has one last shot at reclaiming the spotlight - and his family - one hilarious step at a time. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.
Viewers can enjoy Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy with friends and family this holiday season by taking advantage of the annual BroadwayHD holiday sale. From now until December 8th, 2022, annual gift subscriptions are available for $99.99, $30 off the regular price.
Below, watch as Broadway favorite Randy Graff, who plays Elaine Young, looks back on her time in the show and discusses why she can't wait for audiences to get another taste of Mr. Saturday Night!
