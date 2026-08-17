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Video: RAGTIME Revival Takes Final Bows on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning revival ended its limited engagement at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on August 16.

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Goodbye, my love! Ragtime played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, August 16. The Tony Award-winning revival ended its limited engagement at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, following 21 previews and 348 regular performances. 

Watch a video of the cast, led by Tony Award winners Joshua HenryCaissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz, now.

Originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement that began last September, Ragtime also featured Nichelle Lewis, Nicholas Barrón, Matthew ScottJulie BenkoJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusMarina KondoJackson Parker GillEllie May Sennett, and Aerina DeBoer.

They are joined by Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-Goodman, Grayson Chapman, Ben CherryEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia HernandezDavid Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Brandon LaVar, Kameron Lyons, Morgan MarcellJenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownJake PedersenDestinee ReaDeandre SevonAllysa ShorteKeenan D. WashingtonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

The Vivian Beaumont Theatre will soon welcome A Few Good Men, which begins performances on October 8.

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