Video: RAGTIME Revival Takes Final Bows on Broadway

Goodbye, my love! Ragtime played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, August 16. The Tony Award-winning revival ended its limited engagement at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, following 21 previews and 348 regular performances.

Watch a video of the cast, led by Tony Award winners Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz, now.

Originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement that began last September, Ragtime also featured Nichelle Lewis, Nicholas Barrón, Matthew Scott, Julie Benko, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Marina Kondo, Jackson Parker Gill, Ellie May Sennett, and Aerina DeBoer.

They are joined by Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Grayson Chapman, Ben Cherry, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Brandon LaVar, Kameron Lyons, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Jake Pedersen, Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Allysa Shorte, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

The Vivian Beaumont Theatre will soon welcome A Few Good Men, which begins performances on October 8.

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