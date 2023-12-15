Video: Oprah Opens Up About THE COLOR PURPLE in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Greatest Desire of My Life'

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey premieres December 28 on Max.

Dec. 15, 2023

The Max Original documentary special OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY debuts DECEMBER 28 on Max. 

This Max Original Documentary Special provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new feature film “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture.

Oprah Winfrey takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work. 

The documentary also includes interviews with stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, along with Stephen Spielberg and more. An inside look at the making of musical numbers like "Miss Celie's Pants" and "Push Da Button" are also seen in the trailer.

OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz. 

Watch the new trailer here:






