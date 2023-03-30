Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Holt will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4.

Mar. 30, 2023  

She's given up her hum drum life on TV. Olivia Holt is gonna be Roxie!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4.

"I started acting in my hometown at 10 years old. [Broadway] was always the dream," she told Richard Ridge. "I love being onstage. I love the feeling it gives me... the immediate feedback... I love everything about it! I got into television and film, but I knew that I wanted to get back into theatre again. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be on Broadway in Chicago!"

Holt most recently, she starred as 'Kate Wallis' in "Cruel Summer," produced by Jessica Biel. The show for Freeform was Hulu's best performing limited series of all time. Other credits include Marvel's "Cloak and Dagger" and the Disney XD series "Kickin' It." Next up, she will star opposite Kiernan Shipka in the Blumhouse horror-comedy film Totally Killer directed by Nisha Ganatra for Prime Video.

Watch below as she chats with BroadwayWorld about razzle dazzling audiences at the Ambassador Theatre.






