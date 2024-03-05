Video: Neil Patrick Harris Shows Off His Dance Moves in Debut TikTok

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a delightful surprise for fans, Broadway & TV icon Neil Patrick Harris recently made his TikTok debut in a heartwarming dance video featuring his two children, Harper and Gideon.

The TikTok post shared on Harris' official account (@neilpatrickharris) quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans who were thrilled to see the Emmy® and Tony Award®-winning actor embracing the world of social media with such enthusiasm. The video– which has amassed over 40 million views & 5 million likes– showcases Harris' quirky dance moves but also the genuine bond he shares with his children, Harper & Gideon, as they joke about the actor's behind-schedule arrival to the platform.

Fan comments have been flooding in for the "How I Met Your Mother" alum, including one that already has over 95K likes, which reads, "I knew I needed Barney Stinson as Neil Patrick Harris as a dad. Thank you universe thank you." Watch the video!

Emmy® and Tony Award® winner, and New York Times bestselling author, Neil Patrick Harris recently directed Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor. Harris portrayed the leading role of Bobby in the New York Philharmonic's concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company at Lincoln Center.

Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.

His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the Tony Awards Ceremony. In 2014, he starred in the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.