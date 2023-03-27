Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAY

Nathan Lane is currently starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home.

Lane also discussed why he had to "grow up quickly" during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and his friendship with his Birdcage co-star, Robin Williams.

"Robin was just the greatest person. Just a beautiful, sensitive soul. So kind and generous to me," Lane shared of the beloved actor.

Watch the complete interview below, filmed inside 54 Below and onstage at Studio 54.

In Pictures From Home, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Watch the new interview here:







