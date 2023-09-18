Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge Foundation

Enjoy a sit-down dinner, open bar, entertainment, and auction with high-end items.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Melissa Etheridge: My Window

For one night only you can join rockstar, Melissa Etheridge, as she celebrates her Broadway debut in her one woman show: "MY WINDOW", opening on Broadway at Circle In The Square Theater, Thursday, September 28th. (Previews began September 14).

Hosted and emceed by Melissa Etheridge, tickets include a sit-down dinner, open bar, light entertainment from special guests, and an auction with access to unique, high-end items.

The event takes place the evening before Opening Night of Melissa's Broadway show and will be at Bond 45, a New York Italian Kitchen & Bar in Manhattan's Theater District. The event will benefit Etheridge's non-profit organization, The Etheridge Foundation.

DINNER WITH ME will be a night of creativity, community and of course, music.

To purchase tickets visit: Click Here

EVENT DETAILS: 

WHAT: Dinner With ME on Broadway

WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bond 45 NYC; 221 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

More Information on the Etheridge Foundation:

Mission: Supporting new research into transformative plant medicine treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD).

  • The Etheridge Foundation is the only existing nonprofit with this specific focus

  • We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, allowing tax-deductibility of donations

    Our Approach: We convene allies to collaboratively help fund opioid use disorder studies that:

  • Pioneer powerful plant- and nature-based therapies for OUD beyond current pharmaceutical norms

  • Run clinical trials for relevant, rapid, and ethical data from human participants

  •  Use integrative approaches that consider underlying causes and mental health issues

WWW.ETHERIDGEFOUNDATION.ORG





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG via digital lottery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA began rehearsals on Wednesday, September 13. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. Check out photos from rehearsals!

3
Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disneys WISH Movie Musical Photo
Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical

Angelique Cabral has joined the voice cast of Disney's upcoming animated movie musical, Wish. Cabral plays Queen Amaya, joining Chris Pine as King Magnifico and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Asha. The film features original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. Watch the video tease trailer now!

4
Review: CROWNS at Center Repertory Company Photo
Review: CROWNS at Center Repertory Company

What did our critic think of CROWNS at Center Repertory Company? Can a play centered around hats sustain interest for an extended period – in the case of Regina Taylors spirited Crowns, the answer is a resounding yes. These hats, worn by African American women, are so much more than an accessory to their outfits, representing cultural traditions, family histories, and pride.

More Hot Stories For You

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024
Bonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary GalaBonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1
Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE PerformanceLauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You