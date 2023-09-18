Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge Foundation

For one night only you can join rockstar, Melissa Etheridge, as she celebrates her Broadway debut in her one woman show: "MY WINDOW", opening on Broadway at Circle In The Square Theater, Thursday, September 28th. (Previews began September 14).

Hosted and emceed by Melissa Etheridge, tickets include a sit-down dinner, open bar, light entertainment from special guests, and an auction with access to unique, high-end items.

The event takes place the evening before Opening Night of Melissa's Broadway show and will be at Bond 45, a New York Italian Kitchen & Bar in Manhattan's Theater District. The event will benefit Etheridge's non-profit organization, The Etheridge Foundation.

DINNER WITH ME will be a night of creativity, community and of course, music.

To purchase tickets visit: Click Here

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Dinner With ME on Broadway

WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bond 45 NYC; 221 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

More Information on the Etheridge Foundation:

Mission: Supporting new research into transformative plant medicine treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD).

The Etheridge Foundation is the only existing nonprofit with this specific focus

We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, allowing tax-deductibility of donations Our Approach: We convene allies to collaboratively help fund opioid use disorder studies that:

Pioneer powerful plant- and nature-based therapies for OUD beyond current pharmaceutical norms

Run clinical trials for relevant, rapid, and ethical data from human participants

Use integrative approaches that consider underlying causes and mental health issues

WWW.ETHERIDGEFOUNDATION.ORG