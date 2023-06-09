Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

What would Broadway be without light and sound? Lighting and Sound Designers are an integral part of creating the stage magic that makes Broadway Broadway and many of them were singled out this year for their incredible work. 

The nominees for Best Lighting Design of a Play are: Neil Austin (Leopoldstadt), Natasha Chivers (Prima Facie), Jon Clark (A Doll's House), Bradley King (Fat Ham), Tim Lutkin (Life of Pi), Jen Schriever (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman), and Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol).

The nominees for Best Lighting Design of a Musical are: Ken Billington (New York, New York), Lap Chi Chu (Lerner & Loewe's Camelot), Heather Gilbert (Parade), Howard Hudson (& Juliet) (Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot), and  Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street).

The nominees for Best Sound Design of a Play are: Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (Ain't No Mo'), Carolyn Downing (Life of Pi), Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol), Ben & Max Ringham (A Doll's House), and Ben & Max Ringham (Prima Facie).

The nominees for Best Sound Design of a Musical are: Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers (Shucked), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Into the Woods), Gareth Owen (& Juliet), and Nevin Steinberg (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street).

Below, watch as the nominees tell us all about their Tony-nominated designs. Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage! The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





