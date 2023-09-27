Video: Meet BOOP!'s Betty, Jasmine Amy Rogers!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Boop has found a Betty in Jasmine Amy Rogers! The newcomer will star as Betty Boop! in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) live on stage for the first time for a limited five-week engagement, November 19 - December 24.

Rogers recently finished a run as the scene stealing “Gretchen Wieners” in the National Tour of Mean Girls. Prior to that she was seen as “Melody Green” in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of The Wanderer and as “Francis Bassey” in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed by Jerry Mitchell at the Alliance Theatre. On television she has appeared in “Evil” on Paramount+. She was a Jimmy Awards’ finalist and appeared in Cabaret as Sally Bowles at the Manhattan School of Music where she studied musical theatre.  

Check out just a few of her past performances below!

Jasmine performs part of "The Last Midnight" at the 2017 Jimmy Awards:

Jasmine performs "Easy as Life" as a Jimmy Awards finalist:

Jasmine sings "The Wizard and I" from Wicked: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jasmine Amy Rogers (@jasmine_amy_r)





