Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS

Apatow is currently starring in Little Shop of Horrors through April 30.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Apatow discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage, and revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show.

"He sits in the same spot, like I can see him. We have monitors backstage of the stage and I can see his bald spot in the monitor when he's there," she laughed.

Watch the complete interview below!

Apatow recently extended her run in the show through April 30. She stars alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour.

Joining Apatow and Doyle in the cast is Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Watch the new interview here:







