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Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse

See Beth Leavel as Dolly Levi, with Matt Doyle as Cornelius Hackl, Ruthie Ann Miles as Irene Molloy, and Adam Heller as Horace Vandergelder.

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Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting Hello, Dolly!, featuring a book by Michael Stewart and music & lyrics by Jerry Herman, now running through July 18, 2026. Get a first look at production photos!

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel stars as Dolly Levi, with Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle as Cornelius Hackl, Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Irene Molloy, and Adam Heller as Horace Vandergelder.

Hello, Dolly! also features David Benoit as Rudolph, Susana Cordón as Minnie Fay, Emma Crow as Ermengarde, Davey Fried as Barnaby Tucker, Ryan Lambert as Ambrose Kemper, and Jessica Sheridan as Ernestina.

Join socialite-turned-matchmaker Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a wife for the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Dolly’s romantic scheming soon entangles Horace’s two clerks and a lovestruck young artist. As she busies herself finding mates for the suitors, Dolly realizes it’s her turn to find her own perfect match. One of the most entertaining musical comedies of all time, Hello, Dolly! is a beguiling romp in the universal search for love, with smash hits like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and, of course, the show-stopping “Hello, Dolly!”

Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios 

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Adam Heller and the ensemble

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Beth Leavel and the ensemble

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Emma Crow, Ryan Lambert, Beth Leavel and the ensemble

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Jessica Sheridan and Adam Heller

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Sydney Chow and Jared Alequin

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Michael J. Rios, Sydney Chow and Jared Alequin

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Michael J. Rios, Sydney Chow and Jared Alequin

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Ruthie Ann Miles and Matt Doyle

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Ruthie Ann Miles and Matt Doyle

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Ruthie Ann Miles, Matt Doyle, Susana Cordon Davey Fried

Photos: Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse Image


Ruthie Ann Miles, Matt Doyle, Susana Cordon and Davey Fried







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