Video: Mark Strong Is Happy an Ancient Tale Found a New Appreciation on Broadway

When it comes to the classics, perhaps none deserve the title quite as much as Oedipus. Sophocles' Greek tragedy, written over 2000 years ago, was given a makeover this season by two-time Tony nominee Robert Icke. Mark Strong was at the center of the production as Oedipus himself.

"As an actor, I've been doing this nearly 40 years," he told BroadwayWorld. "There are times when you strive for the alchemy of making something brilliant. It doesn't always work... it can't always work. That's why we always keep going because you're always trying to do it. And this [nomination] means that this time, the alchemy worked."

Watch in this video as Mark chats more about the joys of putting a fresh stamp on a classic, why live theatre is more important than ever, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.