Video: Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul Perform 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Songwriters Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul performed 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' from Only Murders in the Building in an all new video posted to social media.

Check out the video below!

Only Murders in the Building is an American comedy mystery television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The plot follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who become friends while investigating suspicious deaths in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building and producing their own podcast about the cases. Its three 10-episode seasons premiered on Hulu in August 2021, June 2022, and August 2023. In October 2023, it was renewed for a fourth season.

Broadway fans can spot many familiar faces in the third season, including Meryl StreepDon Darryl RiveraGerald CaesarAllison GuinnJesse WilliamsPaul RuddAndrea MartinJackie HoffmanWesley TaylorLinda EmondMatthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos, joining stars Steve MartinMartin Short and Selena Gomez.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry of the lead cast. It has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Martin and Short have gained comedy acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and Gomez has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrates opening knight tonight at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).   Read the reviews!

2
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform Photo
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform

ABC and Disney Parks are lighting up the holiday season with two musical specials filmed across the country and directed by Sam Wrench (“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”), hosted by Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. The Broadway and North American tour cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” are set to perform “Friend Like Me” during the Christmas Day Parade.

3
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases This Way to Neverland Series Photo
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series

The newly imagined production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN has released two videos of a three-part  series, entitled “This Way to Neverland'. Watch here!

4
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Ca Photo
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Cares

See photos of the Museum of Broadway celebrating their 1-year anniversary by making a generous donation of 100K to Broadway Cares. Learn more about this significant milestone and their commitment to supporting Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' SeriesVideo: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole ScherzingerVideo: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New JerseyDebbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You