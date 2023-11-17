Video: Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul Perform 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' From ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Songwriters Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul performed 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' from Only Murders in the Building in an all new video posted to social media.

Only Murders in the Building is an American comedy mystery television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The plot follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who become friends while investigating suspicious deaths in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building and producing their own podcast about the cases. Its three 10-episode seasons premiered on Hulu in August 2021, June 2022, and August 2023. In October 2023, it was renewed for a fourth season.

Broadway fans can spot many familiar faces in the third season, including Meryl Streep, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos, joining stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry of the lead cast. It has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Martin and Short have gained comedy acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and Gomez has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.