Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

Now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Watch as the cast and creative team walk the red carpet on opening night of the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. Watch the video below!

Sandy Rustin, who wrote the book for the musical, notes that this is the first production of the show following the musical's debut at Ogunquit Playhouse during the pandemic, which was performed in a tent outdoors. "This is our first opportunity to do this musical, now rewritten, in an actual theatre..." she said. "We worked a lot on the show over the last  couple of years, so it really does feel like a brand-new opportunity."

Also on the red carpet were the musical's stars Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, and Kyra Kennedy, producer Cathy Rigby and more.

"We had developed these human beings in the time [since] we've [last] done the show, so we've also been able to bring that next layer to the show which is a really cool thing to watch. Especially with your best friends!" said Yanelli on bringing the show to the West Coast.

Mystic Pizza has story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, book by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage), arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean (Funny Girl, American Idiot), choreography by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice, Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today?), musical direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird), and direction by Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, Clue). 

Mystic Pizza began previews on Friday, January 19 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm; and opened on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm (Press Opening), and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. 

A new musical you’ll love at first slice!  Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.  The infectious score features mega-hits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many, many more!






RELATED STORIES

1
MY SONS A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Partner With Lady Gagas Born This Way Foundati Photo
MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Partner With Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will partner with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation via multiple activations, both at The Lyceum Theatre and online throughout the run of the show. Learn more about the partnership here!

2
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025

THE WIZ will ease on down the road once again, beginning in February 2025, with further tour dates to be announced. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

3
Broadway Buying Guide: January 22, 2024 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: January 22, 2024

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, January 22, 2024.

4
Video: Watch Reneé Rapps MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL

It was a Mean Girls takeover on Saturday Night Live this weekend as Rachel McAdams made a surprise cameo before Reneé Rapp's performance. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance during the performance to perform her verse. Watch the videos, also with Rapp joining Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang in a sketch!

