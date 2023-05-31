Video: Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment

The script is being flipped on Shakespeare eight times a week at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and the leading lady at the center of that story is Lorna Courtney. For her outstanding performance in & Juliet, Lorna just earned her first Tony nomination.

"& Juliet stands for everything positive and uplifting and empowering," she told BroadwayWorld's Richrard Ridge. "I'm so glad that I get to represent that and be at the forefront to bring joy into people's lives."

Below, watch as Lorna chats more about the importance of the show's message, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.