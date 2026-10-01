Video: Laura Darrell Performs 'You Should Come' in New Music Video From SO FAR, SO GOOD

Composer, lyricist, and playwright Tevi Eber shared 'You Should Come,' the third music video from his new musical So Far, So Good. The video stars Eber and Laura Darrell (Anna in Dietland, Sister Lee in Happy), from a project Eber has been writing since 2017.

In 'You Should Come', Andy is lonely and vulnerable, six months separated from his wife. His old flame, Lori, seeks to rekindle things, hoping to escape the chaos of her life in his arms. Will Andy's reluctance or Lori's pursuit win out?

About So Far, So Good

Delafield College of the Arts is dying. Once a hallowed place for outsiders, misfits, and creatives of all stripes to come together and bank on their dreams becoming a reality, it's on life support. Also in triage is Andy and Amy's marriage. Once students at Delafield with purpose and promise, they now both teach there, harboring resentment. Amy arrives in the Hamptons to visit Sarah, her college roommate and best friend, for a weekend meant to be an escape, only to find that Sarah has vanished into a new life with a man no one quite knows or trusts, and a security that looks less like happiness and more like a fallacious cocoon. Back in NYC, Andy reconnects with an old flame, Lori, and sorts through his baggage, but Lori has an agenda of her own.

If they save the school, can they save themselves? More importantly, should they? So Far, So Good. asks what happens when everyone around you loses the same future at the same time, and whether letting go of the person you were is enough for the person you've become.

On the show's 'letting go' question, Eber says, 'It's the question I couldn't shake. It's burrowed in my mind and keeps me up at night. For people born at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, we believed we were entering a world of stability and unlimited possibility. It's not that we were entitled to that, but things simply...didn't turn out that way, and So Far, So Good. explores this allegorically. You might see a musical, but how many musicals make you feel seen?' adding, 'Also, I write good tunes.' Eber writes every element of the work himself: book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations. He states, "My process is tactile. I love writing music and lyrics by hand because it grounds me. We're inundated with screens and noise 24/7 and the consequences that inevitably come with that. Old-school methods of working allow me to get into a creative flow without distraction, and in 2026, focus is a luxury. I try to live an examined life as an artist, which means leading with intention, inquiry, sincerity, and heart. I want to embody those qualities in myself and my work because they're in short supply, and doing so is an affirmation of faith in people and the process.'

About Tevi Eber

Tevi Eber has never been easy to categorize. That's the whole point. A creative and performing artist who refuses to stay in one world, he is drawn to the stories we tell ourselves - and the ones we're afraid to face. His work carries the same musical intelligence from the theater and the studio to the club and the concert hall. His latest musical, So Far, So Good, is launching in 2026.

Also in the works: Cause & Effect, a musical about the hand therapy deals us; Still Waters Run Deep, a symphonic work exploring the depth of the human spirit in difficult times; and a new solo record.

Winner of the Gregg Smith National Choral Composition Competition and a two-time nominee for awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Tevi has held fellowships at artist residencies and festivals including the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and the Atlantic Music Festival.

A Miami, FL native and graduate of New World School of the Arts, Tevi earned his master's degree in composition from Syracuse University. A member of ASCAP, the Dramatists Guild, Local 802, and AEA, he lives in New York City.

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