Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway

Life of Pi is running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Previews are underway for Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

"A lot of people are battling inner demons. This story is about that, really- how we can face them and survive knowing that they are there, and not let them eat you up," explained Hiran Abeysekera, who plays Pi. "It also makes you curious about things that you can't explain... whether it be god or whatever divine force that's around us. There is so much to unpack [in this show]. That's why I love it. I think that when people come to watch it, this won't be a play that they see and forget when the step out of the theatre. I think it will be like a spell- it will create a world of questions in them that they go on thinking about."

