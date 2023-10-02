Video: LES MISERABLES Celebrates 15,000 Performances in London's West End

The musical is now playing at London’s Sondheim Theatre.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Les Miserables celebrated it's 15,000th performance in London's West End on 28 September 2023.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed fully-staged new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables is now playing at London’s Sondheim Theatre.

Below, check out some videos shared on the production's social media to celebrate the milestone performance!

The West End adaptation of Les Miserables, by producer Cameron Mackintosh with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, has been running in London since October 1985, making it the longest-running musical in the West End and the second longest-running musical in the world after the original Off-Broadway run of The Fantasticks.

The original London production of Les Miserables played preview performances beginning on 28 September 1985 and formally opened on 8 October 1985 at the Barbican Centre, London.  On 4 December 1985, the show transferred to the Palace Theatre, London and moved again on 3 April 2004, to the smaller Queen's Theatre, now called the Sondheim Theatre, with some revisions of staging.

The original show closed at the Queen's Theatre on 13 July 2019 to allow for theatre refurbishments, while a staged concert was performed at the adjacent Gielgud Theatre for a four-month run.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, “One Day More”, “Master Of The House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson 




