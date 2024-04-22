Video: Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton Talk New Book on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mother/daughter duo Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on April 21 to discusss their new book, Waiting in the Wings.

The book, their 35th together, is about a group of theatrical ducks who are eager for their moment in the spotlight. The story was inspired by an experience the pair had at the Bay Street Theatre.

"Some years ago, here at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, we happened to notice that a pair of ducks were nesting in a planter in our courtyard out front." Hamilton said in the interview.

Andrews went on to clarify that their "ducks in the book are theatrical ducks, very much so. They hear music."

"Mr. Puddle-Duck, in our version of the story, sneaks into the theatre," Hamilton continued.

Also in the interview, Andrews discussed the loss of her singing voice nearly 30 years ago.

"One day I was bemoaning my fate and missing very much the fact that I couldn't sing, because the surgery went awry and it took away my ability to do what I love to do...and [Emma] said, 'Oh, Mum, you've just found another way of sharing your voice.' And I tell you, it hit me so hard what she said. And I've never really bemoaned it since."

Watch the full interview here!

About Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews has a legendary career that encompasses the Broadway and London stages, as well as multiple films, television shows, album releases, concert tours, directing assignments, and the world of children's publishing. In 2000 the title of Dame Commander of the British Empire was bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II for lifetime achievements in the arts and humanities. She was married to film director Blake Edwards for forty-one years, and the couple have five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

About Emma Walton Hamilton

Emma Walton Hamilton is an award-winning writer, producer, and arts educator. Together with her mother, Julie Andrews, she has written over thirty-five books for children and young adults, including the New York Times bestselling "Very Fairy Princess" series, "The Enchanted Symphony," and "The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi." Her first book of poetry, "Door to Door," was published in 2022. Emma is a longtime faculty member of Stony Brook University's MFA in Creative Writing.