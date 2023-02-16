Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Video: Jordan Dobson Gives Behind the Scenes Scoop on BAD CINDERELLA

Jordan also shares what it was like meeting Paolo Mantalban, the Prince in Disney’s Cinderella, in Episode 64 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the grounded, charming and superbly gifted actor Jordan Dobson, who will be playing 'Prince Sebastian' in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella at the Imperial Theatre this spring! Jordan spills the tea on everything from his audition process in front of Andrew, working alongside co-star Linedy Genao and why audiences need to flock to the theatre to see this musical extravaganza when previews begin on Friday, February 17.

Before closing out the episode with a silly game of "Fairy Tale Trivia", Jordan shares how Broadway can be even more inclusive to Performers of Color and what is feeding his soul artistically when not on the stage.

Episode 64 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gush over previous guest Linedy Genao and her current single "I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)" from 'Bad Cinderella' currently streaming on all music platforms! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on Broadway Photo
Video: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the vastly talented, kind and funny actor Daniel Beeman, who made his Broadway debut last year in Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre!
Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway Photo
Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway
This video features the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in “MJ”! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!
Video: WICKEDs Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Photo
Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor
In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!
Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the Hire Survivors Hollywood Ini Photo
Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' Initiative
In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the dynamic multi-hyphenated actor and filmmaker Sarah Ann Masse, who dishes on her role as New York Times journalist Emily Steel in the Universal Pictures film “She Said”.

From This Author - Survival Jobs


Video: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on BroadwayVideo: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
February 11, 2023

In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the vastly talented, kind and funny actor Daniel Beeman, who made his Broadway debut last year in Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre!
Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on BroadwayVideo: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway
February 2, 2023

This video features the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in “MJ”! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!
Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway ConductorVideo: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor
January 28, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!
Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' InitiativeVideo: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' Initiative
January 21, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the dynamic multi-hyphenated actor and filmmaker Sarah Ann Masse, who dishes on her role as New York Times journalist Emily Steel in the Universal Pictures film “She Said”.
Video: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSONVideo: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSON
January 12, 2023

Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Obie Award winner April Matthis, who is making her Broadway debut as ‘Grace’ in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” gives us the inside scoop on what it is like working on the highest grossing August Wilson play in Broadway history!
share