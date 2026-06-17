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Video: Jonathan Groff Plays 'Shakespeare vs Sondheim'

As You Like It plays from Saturday 26 September - Saturday 7 November.

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Ahead of making his RSC debut as Rosalind in As You Like It, Jonathan Groff played a game of 'Shakespeare vs Sondheim' with As You Like It and RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans.  Watch as Evans quizzes Groff by stating quotes, with Groff guessing whether Shakespeare or Stephen Sondheim wrote them! 

As You Like It plays from Saturday 26 September - Saturday 7 November. The production marks Groff's RSC début performance.

Jonathan Groff previously originated the roles of Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening the musical and Kristoff in Disney's Frozen franchise. His performance as King George III in the international smash-hit musical Hamilton was a fan-favourite, and he won his first Tony Award for playing Franklin Shepherd in the revered revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Jonathan recently played Bobby Darin in the hit Broadway musical Just in Time at the Circle in the Square Theatre, New York.




As You Like It


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