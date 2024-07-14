Video: Jim Walton Sings 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Jim Walton, who originated the role of Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, sing 'Our Time' at 54 Below.

Tam Muti also performed "Yuri's Decision from Doctor Zhivago at the performance. Watch here:

The performances took place at Backstage Babble Celebrate Joe Allen Restaurant, hosted by 16-year-old theatre maven Charles Kirsch, on Monday, April 29th at 7pm at 54 Below.

For this performance, Charles Kirsch took a deep dive into the iconic wall of Broadway flop posters at Joe Allen Restaurant, with first-hand accounts and performances by the performers who were there.

Music direction/accompaniment by Michael Lavine.