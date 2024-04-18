Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks Podcast on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jesse Tyler Ferguson joined Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday to discuss his podcast Dinner's On Me, where he takes celebrities out for dinner and a conversation.

One of the unique things about Ferguson's podcast is that it isn't a controlled environment, he says.

"We're out a restaurant. You hear the waiter come to the table. You hear us order...it feels like we are pulling the curtain from behind the person because we've all been at restaurants ordering a meal before and you can [find out] 'Oh, what's it like for Tracee Ellis Ross to order a meal?'"

He went on to talk about specific accommodations for guests, such as taking "Weird Al' Yankovic to a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. He also reveals a dream guest that he wants to appear on the podcast.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Tony Award-winning actor, author, producer, and host. In 2023, Ferguson recently wrapped his return to Broadway in the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, opposite Jesse Williams. He earned his Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, for his role as accountant Mason Marzac.



In May 2023, he launched his newest podcast Dinner's On Me where he breaks bread with big-name friends—old and new—for a delicious meal and candid convos that can only happen over a glass of wine. Shot in some of his favorite restaurants across Los Angeles and New York City, his guests range from people like Julie Bowen, Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Jesse Williams, Niecy Nash-Betts, and so many more. They'll get vulnerable about everything from relationships and family history, to mental health and imposter syndrome. They'll laugh about Jesse's attempted modeling career and being starstruck by Beyoncé.