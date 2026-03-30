Photo: First Look at the Cast of JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE; Production Extended

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone has been extended for a second and final time, and will now play through Sunday, July 26. Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production will be directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen. You can now get a first look at the cast on stage here!

The limited engagement begins performances tonight with an opening night set for Saturday, April 25 at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid