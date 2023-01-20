Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
Video: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris Wallace

The episode is now available to stream on HBO Max, and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7pm Eastern on CNN.

Jan. 20, 2023  

This week on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Tony winner Idina Menzel joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss her best-known work as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, her career on stage and screen and a possible return to Broadway.

During the interview, Wallace discussed the meaning behind "Let It Go" from Frozen, revealing that he "doesn't get it" and asked Menzel why it's a song of empowerment.

"To me, it's about, you know, especially as women ... embracing that thing that makes us so powerful, that makes perhaps even ferocious that makes us extraordinary in the world and not being afraid to share that and be ourselves so that's empowerment," Menzel shared with Wallace.

Watch the complete video clip from the new episode below!

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical "Rent," and her career took off when she won a Tony® Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical "Wicked."

It was recently announced that Menzel will return to the stage in the world premiere musical Redwood, coming to La Jolla Playhouse in 2024.

Video Courtesy of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? On HBO Max and CNN. Watch the clip here:





