Video: Ian McKellen Stars In Filmed Production of HAMLET Headed To UK Cinemas In 2024

Ian McKellen is reprising the title role in William Shakespeare's Hamlet in a film adaptation of Sean Mathias' acclaimed 2021 production at Theatre Royal Windsor. The film is set to be released in select UK cinemas in 2024.

The trailer, released today, brings to life Shakespeare’s classic tragedy reimagined for the modern day as a gripping psychological thriller. The film utilises nearly every room of the Theatre Royal Windsor to transform it into the immortal Elsinore Castle, from basement dungeon to roof-top battlement.

McKellen leads a stellar cast with stage and screen legend, Steven Berkoff, and stars of the critically acclaimed, recent stage cast of ‘Hamlet’: Frances Barber (King Lear, Chekhov’s The Seagull), Jonathan Hyde (King Lear, Titanic, Crimson Peak), Jenny Seagrove and BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis, bringing their iconic roles to life in this compelling new film adaptation directed by Sean Mathias.

See the trailer here!